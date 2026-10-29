Russia's Yandex Q3 revenue up 12%, withdraws 2026 forecast after attacks

Russia's ​largest internet company, Yandex, ​reported on ‌Thursday a ​12% increase in third-quarter revenue to 411 billion ‌roubles ($5.11 billion) and withdrew its forecast for revenue and earnings after recent attacks. "Following the attacks on ‌data centres in October, the company has ‌faced additional external factors that are making it difficult to assess its financial results for ⁠the ​remainder of the ⁠year," Yandex said in a statement.

It said it ⁠would consider the possibility of resuming ​the publication of forecasts from the next quarter ⁠onwards. It had forecast 2026 revenue to rise ⁠by ​around 20%, with adjusted EBITDA seen at 350 billion roubles. Adjusted EBITDA for ⁠the third quarter rose 12% to 88 billion roubles ⁠and ⁠adjusted net profit increased 2% to 46 billion roubles.

($1 = 80.4955 roubles)