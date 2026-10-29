"No such thing as holy war, only peace is holy": Pope Leo XIV as threat of renewed conflict looms over West Asia, Europe

There is "no such thing as a holy war: only peace is holy", Pope Leo XIV said, adding that everyone must look to rebuild peace everywhere, not prepare for more wars. He also appealed to all as the threat of renewed conflict looms over West Asia and the Eastern European region. “We must rebuild peace everywhere, not prepare for more wars. War can never be waged in the name of God. For us believers, “to fight in the name of religion means attacking religion itself” (Magnifica Humanitas, 223). There is no such thing as a holy war: only peace is holy,” Pope Leo XIV said during his message at the International meeting ‘unarmed and disarming peace’.

The Pontifex recalled the World Day of Prayer for Peace, first held on October 27, 1986, which was initiated by Saint John Paul II, where he “emphasised the intrinsic bond between a genuine religious attitude and a keen sense of peace.” Even as the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire took effect two days ahead of schedule on October 27, as announced by Melania Trump, fresh Ukrainian drone strikes were reported near Moscow on Thursday, even as Russian Air defence systems destroyed about 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approaching the city.

There are similar reports that the United States is looking at fresh strikes on Iran, as the active conflict has seemingly been put on hold as the Donald Trump-led Republican Party looks to contest the upcoming midterms elections on November 3 in the US. However, there is speculation the strikes might resume soon, even as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has fired one of the Pentagon’s top planning officers. Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, the director for strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has ‘abruptly’ left his position, as confirmed by spokesman for Joint Chiefs’ Chairman General Dan Caine, according to CNN.

The role, also known as J5, is a strategic role focused on advising plans for US engagement internationally. In his address, Pope Leo XIV added, “The journey begun in Assisi as a shared quest for peace is, first and foremost, the path of prayer. Prayer may seem weak in the face of the powers of the world, but it is the humble strength of believers.”

Highlighting how the world needs dialogue instead of war, the Pope added, “Indeed, prayer is a school of dialogue with God, with people and with all creatures. Let us think of Saint Francis, whose death we have commemorated on his eight-hundredth anniversary. The world needs dialogue.” The Pope said, “The path of Assisi calls religious leaders to foster a climate of dialogue amongst the faithful and within society, so that the language of arrogance may give way to the language of peace, negotiation and understanding. This will help to “gradually [lead] humanity away from the cycle of violence.” (ANI)