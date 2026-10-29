Russia's Rosatom says it is in talks with US on small nuclear plants for AI data centres, RIA reports

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 12:23 IST
Russia's Rosatom says it is in talks with US on small nuclear plants for AI data centres, RIA reports

​Russia's state ‌nuclear corporation Rosatom ​is discussing possible ‌cooperation with the United States on small nuclear ‌power plants that could ‌supply electricity to artificial intelligence data centres, ⁠the ​state RIA ⁠news agency reported on ⁠Thursday.

Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev ​was cited as saying ⁠that the two sides ⁠were ​exploring several areas of potential ⁠cooperation in the civil nuclear ⁠energy ⁠sector.

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