Russia's Rosatom says it is in talks with US on small nuclear plants for AI data centres, RIA reports

​Russia's state ‌nuclear corporation Rosatom ​is discussing possible ‌cooperation with the United States on small nuclear ‌power plants that could ‌supply electricity to artificial intelligence data centres, ⁠the ​state RIA ⁠news agency reported on ⁠Thursday.

Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev ​was cited as saying ⁠that the two sides ⁠were ​exploring several areas of potential ⁠cooperation in the civil nuclear ⁠energy ⁠sector.