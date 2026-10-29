Russia's Rosatom says it is in talks with US on small nuclear plants for AI data centres, RIA reports
Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing possible cooperation with the United States on small nuclear power plants that could supply electricity to artificial intelligence data centres, the state RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev was cited as saying that the two sides were exploring several areas of potential cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector.