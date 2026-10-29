Hong Kong leader apologises for deadly Tai Po fire, pledges reforms

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 12:48 IST
Hong Kong leader apologises for deadly Tai Po fire, pledges reforms

Hong ‌Kong leader ​John Lee apologised on Thursday for the deadly blaze that killed 168 people in ‌the city last November, promising extensive reforms to its building industry and regulatory system. Lee was speaking shortly before he was due ‌to release a lengthy report by the judge-led panel that is ‌expected to detail a series of regulatory and supervisory failings in Hong Kong's building-renovation system.

Lee also announced the resignation of Hong Kong's Housing Secretary Winnie Ho, ⁠saying ​that four ⁠government bodies bore partial responsibility. Ho was the first official to resign over the ⁠inferno. The Hong Kong government, after receiving the committee's report last week, is ​expected to decide which individuals and officials, if any, should ⁠be held accountable, as well as outlining disciplinary actions and a reform ⁠plan.

The ​blaze that ripped through seven 31-storey tower blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, which was undergoing renovation work ⁠in the northern Tai Po district, was the deadliest in the city ⁠since 1948. ⁠Thousands of residents were displaced after their homes became uninhabitable.

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026