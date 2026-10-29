China says Philippine politician imposed obstacles to its participation at ASEAN meeting

China's ​defence ‌ministry said on ​Thursday that a ‌politician from the Philippines "imposed obstacles to China's participation" at the ‌ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus ‌being held in Cebu this week.

Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang, ⁠speaking ​at ⁠a press conference, said that ⁠the actions of the ​politician, whom he did ⁠not name, run counter to ⁠the ​spirit of the meeting, violate diplomatic norms ⁠and "infringe upon China's legitimate ⁠rights".