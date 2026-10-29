China says Philippine politician imposed obstacles to its participation at ASEAN meeting
China's defence ministry said on Thursday that a politician from the Philippines "imposed obstacles to China's participation" at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus being held in Cebu this week.
Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang, speaking at a press conference, said that the actions of the politician, whom he did not name, run counter to the spirit of the meeting, violate diplomatic norms and "infringe upon China's legitimate rights".