Iran's Revolutionary Guards say three oil tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

Three ​tankers ‌exploded and caught ​fire after hitting sea ‌mines while attempting to cross an unauthorised route south ‌of the Strait of ‌Hormuz over the past 24 hours, Iran's Revolutionary Guards ⁠said ​in ⁠a statement shared on Thursday by ⁠state media.

The tankers had ​switched off their radar ⁠and navigation systems and ignored ⁠warnings ​from the Guards' navy, which said the ⁠vessels had been abandoned ⁠on ⁠the southern shores of the strait.