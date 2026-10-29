Iran's Revolutionary Guards say three oil tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
Three tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines while attempting to cross an unauthorised route south of the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement shared on Thursday by state media.
The tankers had switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings from the Guards' navy, which said the vessels had been abandoned on the southern shores of the strait.