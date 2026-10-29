South Korea, Germany to cooperate in economy, energy and technology

​South ​Korea and ‌Germany pledged to ​cooperate on the ‌economy, high-tech industries and energy security, South Korean President Lee ‌Jae Myung said on Thursday ‌after a summit in Seoul with German Chancellor Friedrich ⁠Merz. At ​a ⁠joint press conference, Lee said ⁠he had asked Merz ​for Berlin's support in securing ⁠favourable treatment for South Korea ⁠under ​Europe's Industrial Accelerator Act.

The leaders also agreed ⁠to upgrade bilateral ties ⁠to ⁠an "enhanced strategic partnership", Lee said.