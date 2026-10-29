South Korea, Germany to cooperate in economy, energy and technology
South Korea and Germany pledged to cooperate on the economy, high-tech industries and energy security, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday after a summit in Seoul with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. At a joint press conference, Lee said he had asked Merz for Berlin's support in securing favourable treatment for South Korea under Europe's Industrial Accelerator Act.
The leaders also agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to an "enhanced strategic partnership", Lee said.