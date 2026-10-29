Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators

​Meta ​Platforms has lost ‌its appeals ​against interim measures imposed ‌by French regulators over media organisations' publishing rights in the Paris ‌Court of Appeals, the ‌court said on Thursday.

"The Court concluded that Meta's ⁠practices, ​specifically regarding ⁠the methods used to determine ⁠the amounts payable as 'neighboring rights' ​to press publishers, may ⁠constitute an abuse of a dominant ⁠position, ​which is prohibited under both European and ⁠French competition law," the court ⁠said ⁠in a statement.