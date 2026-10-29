Meta loses appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators
Meta Platforms has lost its appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators over media organisations' publishing rights in the Paris Court of Appeals, the court said on Thursday.
"The Court concluded that Meta's practices, specifically regarding the methods used to determine the amounts payable as 'neighboring rights' to press publishers, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position, which is prohibited under both European and French competition law," the court said in a statement.