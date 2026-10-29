China's Communist Party to hold 21st Party Congress in second half of 2027, Xinhua says
China's ruling Communist Party will hold its 21st Party Congress in Beijing in the second half of 2027, state-run Xinhua news agency said.
China's ruling Communist Party will hold its 21st Party Congress in Beijing in the second half of 2027, state-run Xinhua news agency said.
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