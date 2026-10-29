IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Oct 29 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are ​some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as ​explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. ‌For ​a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Nevada unions, politicians caught between AI job creation and destruction On more than 100,000 acres of Nevada desert east of Reno, one of the world's ‌largest concentrations of data centers is taking shape, providing years of work for thousands of electricians, pipefitters and other union tradespeople who are building it. (USA-DATA CENTERS/UNIONS (INSIGHT, WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), 1,361 words)

How teachers are remaking classrooms for the AI age In the AI capital of the world, sixth-grade humanities teacher Tristen Chang is designing her classroom so students can’t rely ‌on chatbots. (USA-EDUCATION/AI (PIX), 974 words)

Iranians cut essentials and put dreams on hold as war-hit economy bites DUBAI - Iranian families are cutting back on food, housing and education as the ‌eight-month-old war with the United States fuels one of the country's worst inflation surges in decades, eroding incomes and pushing households to the brink. (IRAN-CRISIS/ECONOMY-HARDSHIP (PIX, TV), 973 words)

Harassed by Russian drones, Ukraine's trains keep on rolling Ukrainian beauty salon owner Antonina Viter is getting used to having her travel plans disrupted by the threat of Russian drone attacks, as she cris-crosses the country by rail to keep her business ⁠going. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/TRAINS (TV, PIX), ​767 words)

'Nobody heard us' – why Gen Z are ⁠leading protests across Europe BELGRADE/MILAN/BRUSSELS/TIRANA - Maya Gourdel, a 19-year-old student in Brussels, sits at a desk writing slogans against those running her country: “If we burn, you burn with us!” The slogan, taken from the 2012 film "The ⁠Hunger Games" that has been adopted as a symbol by many youth movements globally, reflects the anger, frustration and desire for change driving Gen Z-led protests around Europe. (EUROPE-PROTESTS/ (PIX, TV), 977 words)

In US ​swing districts, high prices dominate minds but not always ballots NEW YORK - American consumers say the rising cost of living is a top concern — one that's ⁠changed how they shop. But that won't necessarily affect their votes in next week's congressional elections. (USA-ELECTION/CONSUMERS (PIX), 991 words)

'No fuel to keep babies warm': shortages push hospitals in Yemen's Taiz to brink GENEVA - Fuel shortages in Yemen's besieged ⁠city ​of Taiz have forced one hospital to cut the number of incubators it can operate from 40 to 10, putting newborn babies at risk as weeks of fighting choke off vital supplies and deepen a humanitarian crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of people. (IRAN-CRISIS/YEMEN-TAIZ-FUEL-HOSPITALS (TV), 572 words)

SPECIAL REPORT-They sought temporary shelter from war. Twenty years later, Sudan’s refugees ⁠still can’t go home. IRIBA, Chad - Ahmad Yahya was 9 years old when he fled a wartime attack on his village in North Darfur, Sudan. Separated from most ⁠of his family amid the chaos, he ⁠walked for days before reaching a dusty refugee camp outside this remote town in Chad. (SUDAN-POLITICS/REFUGEES, 2,523 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX- What's the latest in US trials over claims social media is hurting children?

FACTBOX- Who could Brazil's Lula pick for finance minister? FACTBOX- The races ‌that will decide control of ‌the US Senate

EXPLAINER- Four ways US foreign policy could change if Democrats win in November (Compiled ​by Patrick Enright and Aurora Ellis)