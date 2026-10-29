Farmer-funded attack ads targeting Republicans air across rural America

A group ​of farmers is helping to fund $3 million in attack ads against Republicans in some ‌of ​the most competitive US midterm election races, criticizing the party's candidates on cost of living and animal welfare issues.

That sum is a small slice of the billions being poured into the November 3 midterms. But it comes as President Donald Trump's Republican Party already faces headwinds among typically stalwart rural supporters due to concerns about tariffs and high fuel costs driven ‌up by the war in Iran. The ads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Iowa are paid for by the political action arm of the American Meat Producers Association, an organization founded in 2025 that represents farmers who support high animal welfare standards.

The group has just one listed employee on its website - President Holly Bice - and it does not disclose its donors or member lists. But farmers are one source of cash for the midterm ads, according to Reuters interviews with farmers associated with the AMPA. The ads ‌criticize four incumbent Republicans for supporting a bill in Congress, the Save Our Bacon Act, which would overturn California and Massachusetts laws that require higher farm animal welfare standards and which have for years divided the pork industry. AMPA represents ‌farmers who support the higher standards.

But the ads also attack the candidates on other topics, like their support for Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods. One ad against US Representative Gabe Evans, a Colorado Republican, says he "voted for Trump's tariffs and the war in Iran, sending prices skyrocketing."

Evans did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bice, AMPA's president, said the organization is running ads on issues beyond its focus of animal welfare because "farmers and ranchers don't experience policy one bill at a time."

"These ads point out that certain lawmakers have voting records that have hurt farmers," Bice said in response ⁠to emailed questions, declining ​to name the major donors to its political action committee running ⁠the ads. Bice said AMPA and its PAC are supported by farmers, meat companies and "people who care about family farming," but declined to provide more details.

Farmers have been hard hit this year by record diesel prices, higher fertilizer costs and reduced exports to China. Trump plans to give farmers $8 billion in ⁠diesel aid, bringing government payments to farmers to a record high of $55.4 billion this year, though the funds won't arrive until after the election. Many farm groups have remained allied with Republicans this midterm cycle. For instance, the political action arm of the Iowa Farm Bureau, a branch ​of the national Farm Bureau lobby group, in September endorsed all Republican candidates for House, Senate and state secretary of agriculture.

TAKING AIM AT IOWA AMPA has spent $2.9 million to date on digital and radio ads, according to federal ⁠election filings. Of that, about $2.5 million has funded ads opposing US Representative Ashley Hinson, an Iowa Republican, in her Senate race, the filings show.

The ads target Hinson's sponsorship of the Save Our Bacon Act, which Hinson has said would support Iowa's hog farmers. "She don't give a damn about Iowa farmers. ⁠She ​will never feel the pain her votes have inflicted on people like me," says a man in the ad.

Billy Fuerst, Hinson's campaign communications director, said: "Iowa farmers strongly support Ashley Hinson because she delivers for agriculture." Hinson has been endorsed by the Iowa Corn Growers Association, as well as the state Farm Bureau chapter. Trump won Iowa by double digits in the 2024 presidential election, but polls show Democrats tied with or leading Republicans in many of the state's midterm races. Spending by Republicans on midterm ⁠races and Trump's campaign rally schedule deep in the conservative heartland highlight the party's growing concerns about winning tight races in Farm Belt states like Iowa and Kansas.

Rural approval of Trump hit a new low in October of 45%, according ⁠to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Russ Kremer, a Missouri hog farmer who is ⁠on AMPA's leadership council, said many of the roughly 5,000 farmers involved with AMPA had contributed to its PAC, but he did not provide details or a specific number.

AMPA's spending is not a straightforward effort to elect Democrats. The group has also backed some Republicans who share its views on animal welfare standards. AMPA has spent $100,000 on ads supporting Republican incumbents Brian ‌Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Andrew Garbarino of New ‌York, who have opposed the Save Our Bacon Act. Both are favored to win in the midterms, according to the ​latest polls.