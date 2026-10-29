​A Russian ‌drone killed ​13 people at the main railway station in ‌the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting a platform crowded with people boarding a ‌train, officials said.

The state rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, ‌said a jet-powered drone had hit a platform where a commuter train was preparing ⁠to depart ​for ⁠the nearby southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Regional governor ⁠Oleksandr Hanzha said in a post on Telegram ​that at least five more ⁠people were wounded.

"Despite a warning of heightened ⁠danger, ​people were on the platform," Ukrzaliznytsia said, adding that rescuers were ⁠on the scene. "Many people were killed. Lots were ⁠injured," ⁠Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote on Telegram.