Lithuania charges two suspects with terrorism over Starlink arson attack

Lithuania ​has charged ​two suspects with ‌terrorism-related offences ​over an attempted arson attack on a ‌Starlink base station, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday. Lithuania has previously said ‌it was treating the attempted arson attack ‌on a SpaceX Starlink base station on October 18 as a Russia-linked act of ⁠sabotage ​aimed ⁠at undermining Ukraine's military capabilities. Moscow has previously said ⁠such accusations are baseless.

Prosecutors said the ​suspects, who live in Germany, had previously ⁠been detained there at Bulgaria's request ⁠over ​a separate investigation into an arson attack targeting Starlink infrastructure. One suspect holds ⁠Turkish and German citizenship, while the other ⁠is ⁠a dual Serbian-German national, the prosecutors said.