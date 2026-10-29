Lithuania charges two suspects with terrorism over Starlink arson attack

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 17:07 IST
Lithuania charges two suspects with terrorism over Starlink arson attack

Lithuania ​has charged ​two suspects with ‌terrorism-related offences ​over an attempted arson attack on a ‌Starlink base station, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday. Lithuania has previously said ‌it was treating the attempted arson attack ‌on a SpaceX Starlink base station on October 18 as a Russia-linked act of ⁠sabotage ​aimed ⁠at undermining Ukraine's military capabilities. Moscow has previously said ⁠such accusations are baseless.

Prosecutors said the ​suspects, who live in Germany, had previously ⁠been detained there at Bulgaria's request ⁠over ​a separate investigation into an arson attack targeting Starlink infrastructure. One suspect holds ⁠Turkish and German citizenship, while the other ⁠is ⁠a dual Serbian-German national, the prosecutors said.

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