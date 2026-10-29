Lithuania charges two suspects with terrorism over Starlink arson attack
Lithuania has charged two suspects with terrorism-related offences over an attempted arson attack on a Starlink base station, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday. Lithuania has previously said it was treating the attempted arson attack on a SpaceX Starlink base station on October 18 as a Russia-linked act of sabotage aimed at undermining Ukraine's military capabilities. Moscow has previously said such accusations are baseless.
Prosecutors said the suspects, who live in Germany, had previously been detained there at Bulgaria's request over a separate investigation into an arson attack targeting Starlink infrastructure. One suspect holds Turkish and German citizenship, while the other is a dual Serbian-German national, the prosecutors said.