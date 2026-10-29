US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock index futures pare losses after economic data

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 18:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock index futures pare losses after economic data

US stock index ​futures pared declines slightly on ​Thursday as investors ‌assessed the ​latest inflation reading, released a day after the US Federal Reserve ‌kept interest rates unchanged. A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose 0.5% in September, in line with ‌the estimates of economists polled by Reuters. Annually, ‌it stood at 3.6%, also in line with the estimate.

The core reading increased 0.3% on a monthly basis, while it stood ⁠at ​3.1% on ⁠a year-on-year basis. Both readings were in line with expectations A separate ⁠reading of advance gross domestic product showed the US economy ​grew 3.4% in the third quarter, compared with ⁠the estimate of 3.2% growth. A jobless claims report for the ⁠week ended ​October 24 showed claims stood at 194,000, compared with the estimate of 199,000.

At 08:32 a.m. ET, ⁠Dow E-minis were down 146 points, or 0.28%, S&P 500 E-minis ⁠were ⁠down 27.5 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 346.5 points, or 1.16%.

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