Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Russell Brand says friends abandoned ​him after 'devastating' sex crime allegations

British comedian and actor Russell ​Brand, on trial for a string of alleged ‌historical ​sex offences, told a court on Wednesday that he had dedicated his life to reckless philandering and idiocy but said consent was always non-negotiable. Brand, once a regular figure on British television ‌and star of a number of Hollywood movies, was giving evidence at London's Southwark Crown Court, where he is accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and an attempted indecent assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009.

Hello Kitty maker Sanrio ‌cuts ties with TV spy show after China backlash

Hello Kitty maker Sanrio has cancelled a collaboration with a Japanese TV spy ‌show after a backlash in China, the second incident in days to highlight the tightrope foreign firms and celebrities must walk in the lucrative market. The Wednesday announcement by Sanrio's Chinese subsidiary came just after French soccer star Kylian Mbappe apologised for remarks about late Chinese leader Mao Zedong that saw several ⁠Chinese sponsors cut ​ties with him.

Empathy and purpose ⁠drive Los Javis' Oscar hopeful 'La Bola Negra'

Spanish filmmakers Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi said their sophomore feature "La Bola Negra", which has emerged as an Oscar contender, took ⁠them on the journey of their lives and left them with many more ideas they cannot wait to tackle. Industry buzz over a ​possible Oscar has built for the film since its launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May where the ⁠duo, nicknamed "Los Javis", won a best directing prize.

Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Actor Noah Wyle, the Emmy-winning star of the TV medical drama “The Pitt,” was ⁠named ​this year’s “sexiest man alive” by People magazine on Tuesday. The 55-year-old said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news, adding: “Not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

36 countries to compete ⁠in Eurovision 2027 as Ireland, Netherlands stay out over Israel

Canada will make its Eurovision debut alongside at least 35 other countries ⁠at next year's contest, organisers ⁠said on Wednesday, with Ireland and the Netherlands boycotting over Israel's participation, and Spain, Slovenia and Iceland still to announce. The 36 broadcasters will send their national entry to the 71st edition of the ‌contest in the ‌Bulgarian city of Burgas in May, one participant more than in ​2026, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said