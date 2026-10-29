DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 29

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THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 He will ​then travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ‌on October ​30-31, bringing together foreign ministers from the world's leading economies (To Oct. 31)

HANOI - Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov is on an official visit to Vietnam. (To Oct. 30) ANKARA - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (To Oct. 30)

TAIPEI - Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J Pierre arrived in Taiwan for a five-day state visit, during which he is to meet with President William Lai. (To Nov. 1) TOKYO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit ‌Japan, South Korea and Singapore (To Oct 30)

TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Japan for a four-day official trip. (Final day) BEIJING - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir will visit China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (To Oct. 31)

BEIJING - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to China (To Oct. 31) MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow; delegations from 48 countries, including at least 22 African heads of state, due to attend the two-day event (Final day)

EL SALVADOR - Peru's President Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to travel to El Salvador from Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the invitation of her right-wing counterpart, Nayib Bukele ( To Oct 31) ANKARA - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev prepares to attend the 13th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara. (To ‌Oct. 30)

ANKARA - At the invitation of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Ankara. (To Oct. 30) PYONGYANG - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will visit North Korea. (To Oct 30)

MONTREAL, Canada - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech on EU-Canada relations at the C.D. Howe Institute in Montreal PRAGUE - ‌Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Prague, news conference at 1325 GMT - 1030 GMT

MONTREAL, Canada - European Council President Antonia Costa gives a speech on EU-Canada relations at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations. - 1530 GMT SAN SALVADOR - Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori will be on an official visit to meet with El Salvador President Bukele and members of his cabinet to talk about security policies

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

BEIJING - President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin will pay a working visit to China(To Nov. 1) ATLANTA, United States - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in Atlanta, ⁠United States. (To Oct. 31)

ATLANTA, United ​States - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 LONDON - Seven ⁠OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for December

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director of the Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander ⁠of the Netherlands will pay a working visit to Liverpool in the United Kingdom, The King will be accompanied by Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius and Vincent Karremans, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, will join them for part of the programme.

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Governor Election AMERICAN SAMOA - American Samoan House of Representatives Election

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Election NORTHERN ​MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Senate Election

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election Guam - Guamanian Governor election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia will host a summit of the presidents of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks taking place (To Nov. 5) TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy ⁠takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

GRENADA - Grenadian House of Representatives Election. MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an ⁠official ​visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary ⁠of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and ⁠Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series ⁠of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

Switzerland – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, ‌THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‌will visit Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file ​a story based on the event.

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