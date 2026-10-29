Lagarde's succession at ECB must be prepared in orderly and balanced way, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Christine Lagarde's succession at the helm of the European Central Bank must be prepared in "an orderly and balanced way" with European partners. Macron added that he expressed his deep gratitude to Lagarde for her action during her time at the ECB.
Lagarde resigned on Thursday and said she would leave the ECB presidency on February 7, giving current European Union leaders time to pick her successor.