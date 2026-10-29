Lagarde's succession at ECB must be prepared in orderly and balanced way, Macron says

​French ​President Emmanuel Macron ‌said on ​Thursday that Christine ‌Lagarde's succession at the helm of the European Central Bank ‌must be prepared in "an orderly ‌and balanced way" with European partners. Macron added that ⁠he ​expressed ⁠his deep gratitude to Lagarde for ⁠her action during her time ​at the ECB.

Lagarde resigned ⁠on Thursday and said ⁠she ​would leave the ECB presidency on February ⁠7, giving current European Union leaders ⁠time ⁠to pick her successor.