UK's Burnham: We are doing everything we can to support reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday that Britain was "doing everything we can" to support the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, amid the impact of the Iran war. "We are doing everything that we can to de-escalate the situation, to support the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Burnham told reporters, saying that he had discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump last week.
He added: "But, of course, it's without any nuclear capability in Iran."