​Prime ​Minister Andy ‌Burnham said on ​Thursday that Britain was "doing ‌everything we can" to support the reopening of the Strait ‌of Hormuz, amid the ‌impact of the Iran war. "We are doing everything that we ⁠can ​to ⁠de-escalate the situation, to support the ⁠full reopening of the ​Strait of Hormuz," Burnham told reporters, ⁠saying that he had ⁠discussed the ​issue with US President Donald Trump last ⁠week.

He added: "But, of course, it's ⁠without ⁠any nuclear capability in Iran."