Cricket-S.Africa reach 53-2 in second innings at tea, trail Australia by 47 runs   

South Africa ​reached 53 for two against ​Australia in their second innings ‌at tea ​on day three of the decisive third test at Newlands on Thursday, still 47 runs behind ‌the tourists' first innings score of 429.

• Marques Ackerman is not out on 33 and captain Temba Bavuma has 4 as South Africa look to set ‌Australia in imposing total to win the series • Aiden Markram was the ‌first batter dismissed when he picked out mid-off Travis Head from the bowling of Mitchell Starc for 1

• David Bedingham (11) was the second wicket to fall, out on the pull ⁠for the ​second innings in ⁠a row as he was caught by Nathan Lyon off Josh Hazlewood • Australia's Josh Inglis ⁠earlier equalled his career best score of 102, reaching his second test ton off ​132 balls. Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton caught him off the bowling of ⁠spinner Simon Harmer (4-104)

• Alex Carey (80) also made a sizeable contribution, before Cooper Connolly was the last ⁠man ​out for 29, caught and bowled by Marco Jansen (3-60) • The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 ⁠runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings ⁠and 31 runs ⁠in Gqeberha

• The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which ‌is currently ‌held by Australia