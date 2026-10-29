US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Alphabet results reignite AI spending fears

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Alphabet results reignite AI spending fears

​US stocks ​opened ‌lower on ​Thursday as Alphabet's results ‌rekindled worries about soaring AI costs, while investors assessed fresh ‌inflation data following ‌the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average fell 389.0 ⁠points, or 0.74%, to 52,086.13 ​at the open. The ⁠S&P 500 fell 44.4 points, ⁠or ​0.57%, to 7,699.61, while the Nasdaq ⁠Composite dropped 348.0 points, or ⁠1.31%, ⁠to 26,201.823.

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