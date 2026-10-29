Three bodies found in Gabon following sinking of Borr Drilling rig

Three bodies ​were found in Gabon on Wednesday ​following the sinking at ‌the weekend ​of Borr Drilling's Prospector 5 rig off the coast of the southern town of Mayumba, the Central African ‌country's navy said.

The accident occurred on Saturday at the Prospector 5 oil and gas rig, owned and operated by Borr. The rig is contracted to support BW Energy's drilling ‌operations off Gabon and it had not yet begun drilling. Borr said on ‌Monday that 110 of 115 people aboard were safe and five remained unaccounted for.

Chief of Staff of the Gabonese Navy, Charles Hubert Bekale-Meyong, said on national television that three bodies were found on ⁠Wednesday ​and that two ⁠people were still missing. Borr said in a separate statement that they were located with the help ⁠of an underwater remotely operated vehicle and added that recovery efforts were under way.

Sources ​familiar with the matter said on Sunday that an Indian national, one of ⁠the five initially unaccounted for, was found dead. The remaining four missing include three Gabonese nationals and ⁠one ​other expatriate, they added. At the time of the incident, there was approximately 280 cubic metres of marine diesel fuel onboard the Prospector 5, Borr ⁠said.

"In coordination with our customer and the local authorities, resources have been mobilized and ⁠measures are being taken ⁠to mitigate and minimize any environmental impact related to this incident," Borr said.