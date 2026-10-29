QUOTES-Reactions to early resignation of ECB President Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will ​step down early, a move that gives ​EU leaders time to pick ‌her successor ​before a French presidential election that polls show far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is favoured to win.

Here are some reactions from politicians ‌and business. EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Christine Lagarde for her European commitment and for the determined action she has taken at the helm of the European ‌Central Bank, in service of the stability of the euro zone and the prosperity of our ‌Union, during a period marked by numerous crises. "The transition in the leadership of the ECB must now be prepared in an orderly and balanced manner, in coordination with our European partners."

JEAN-PHILIPPE TANGUY, LAWMAKER FOR MARINE LE PEN'S RN ⁠PARTY "I ​saw this coming. Another ⁠insult in our direction – lamentable."

ROLAND LESCURE, FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: "Christine Lagarde has been an exceptional President of the ECB; As Europe ⁠navigated through crises and difficult times, she brilliantly modernized and strengthened the institution. She played a decisive role in ​ensuring price stability while steering the ECB toward the future, addressing the immense challenges of our ⁠time."

MARKUS FERBER, A GERMAN MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT "If the impression arises that such a departure is timed around national ⁠elections, ​it damages trust in an institution that must stand above any domestic political calculation."

MARCEL FRATZSCHER, PRESIDENT OF GERMAN THINK-TANK DIW, "By leaving office early, Christine Lagarde gives European governments and institutions ⁠an opportunity to appoint a successor who will safeguard European values and protect the ECB's independence."

SIMON DANGOOR, HEAD ⁠OF FIXED INCOME ⁠MACRO INVESTING AT GOLDMAN SACHS "The ECB is now quite well established, the market is familiar with the way it operates. Our view is that institutional behaviour ‌is likely ‌to outlast Lagarde, and be quite similar, whoever takes ​over."

(Compiled by Toby Chopra)