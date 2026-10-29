Iran received letter from US's Vance but yet to respond, news agency reports

​Tehran ​has received ‌a letter from ​US Vice President ‌JD Vance but it has not responded to it yet, ‌Iran's semi-official Tansim news ‌agency said on Thursday, after the Wall Street Journal ⁠reported ​on ⁠Wednesday that Vance sent a letter ⁠to Iranian Security Chief Mohsen ​Rezaei in a bid to ⁠revive peace negotiations.

Tehran insists ⁠on ​its seven conditions being met by ⁠the US and "any position that contradicts ⁠this ⁠framework is unacceptable", the agency added.