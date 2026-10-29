Iran received letter from US's Vance but yet to respond, news agency reports
Tehran has received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance but it has not responded to it yet, Iran's semi-official Tansim news agency said on Thursday, after the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Vance sent a letter to Iranian Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive peace negotiations.
Tehran insists on its seven conditions being met by the US and "any position that contradicts this framework is unacceptable", the agency added.