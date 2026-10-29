Greek PM calls for global maritime truce after Greek ship sunk in drone attack

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 20:53 IST
Greek PM calls for global maritime truce after Greek ship sunk in drone attack

​Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ​called on Wednesday ‌for a ​global maritime truce after a drone attack sank a Greek container ship ‌off Bulgaria, the latest of a series of strikes on ships in the western Black Sea this month.

Speaking at a high-level ‌debate of the Greek presidency of the UN Security Council ‌on maritime security, Mitsotakis said commercial vessels must be able to navigate safely and freely even during times of conflict. "Targeted civilian commercial shipping ⁠is ​completely unacceptable. It is ⁠yet another reminder for the urgent need for a global maritime truce" ⁠he said, adding that disruptions to freedom of navigation drive ​up shipping and insurance costs, and ultimately increase costs for ⁠consumers.

Commenting on a Turkey-Libya maritime accord which has drawn condemnation from Greece ⁠and ​Cyprus and three Arab states, Mitsotakis said that no bilateral arrangement could override international law of the sea, ⁠which provides a framework for cooperation and the peaceful settlement of maritime ⁠disputes. "We ⁠cannot allow our seas to become a jungle," he said.

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