FCC votes to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 20:56 IST
FCC votes to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics

​The Federal Communications ​Commission on ‌Thursday voted ​to bar all Chinese labs from ‌testing electronic devices including smartphones, cameras and computers for use in ‌the US, expanding a ‌previous agency action targeting Beijing.

The FCC said it will prohibit test labs ⁠and ​certification bodies ⁠in countries including China that deny ⁠reciprocal treatment to US-based test labs. ​The FCC prohibitions are slated to ⁠take effect in December 2028. ⁠FCC ​Chair Brendan Carr said in 2025, 82% of electronics ⁠were tested in China, which ⁠does ⁠not have an agreement with the US.

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