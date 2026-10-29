FCC votes to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics

​The Federal Communications ​Commission on ‌Thursday voted ​to bar all Chinese labs from ‌testing electronic devices including smartphones, cameras and computers for use in ‌the US, expanding a ‌previous agency action targeting Beijing.

The FCC said it will prohibit test labs ⁠and ​certification bodies ⁠in countries including China that deny ⁠reciprocal treatment to US-based test labs. ​The FCC prohibitions are slated to ⁠take effect in December 2028. ⁠FCC ​Chair Brendan Carr said in 2025, 82% of electronics ⁠were tested in China, which ⁠does ⁠not have an agreement with the US.