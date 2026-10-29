FCC votes to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics
The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices including smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the US, expanding a previous agency action targeting Beijing.
The FCC said it will prohibit test labs and certification bodies in countries including China that deny reciprocal treatment to US-based test labs. The FCC prohibitions are slated to take effect in December 2028. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in 2025, 82% of electronics were tested in China, which does not have an agreement with the US.