Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say

Russia will extend its diesel export ban until the ​end of the year while allowing some ​companies to ship fuel under a ‌quota system ​to meet its new export commitment to the US, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters. Moscow and Washington agreed a diesel supply ‌deal after Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke by phone earlier this month. The energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine announced alongside the agreement has allowed Moscow to increase fuel production. At the same time, fuel ‌shortages earlier this year have prompted the government to maintain tight controls on oil product exports.

Deputy Prime ‌Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that three tankers carrying Russian diesel to export markets were already under way and that a fourth would sail on October 28. Novak also said Russian refineries were recovering quickly from repairs. The sources said ⁠refinery utilisation ​had risen 25% at the ⁠end of October from the start of the month after drone attacks on facilities subsided.

Under the current diesel export ban, ⁠the government permits limited exports through a quota system. Those quotas will quadruple from October levels to 2 million ​metric tons, or about 0.5 million barrels per day, in November, the sources said. Shipments under ⁠existing intergovernmental agreements will also continue. The Energy Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The current ban on diesel exports is ⁠due ​to expire on October 31. In October, the government exempted several refiners from the ban and granted them export quotas totalling 0.5 million tons, the sources said. A new government order expected in ⁠early November would expand the list of exempt refiners and set new export limits. If the quotas are ⁠used up quickly, the ⁠government could consider increasing them further, the sources added.

Nominal diesel production in Russia exceeds domestic consumption by about 40%. As refineries return to normal operating rates, ‌they will need ‌export outlets to prevent a domestic glut.