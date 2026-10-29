Ireland considering repaying €8 billion of EU bailout loans early

Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris said on Thursday that he will seek to ‌give the country's debt agency the option to repay up to €8 billion ($8.9 billion) in loans received as part of the country's 2010 international bailout ahead of schedule.

The proposed repayments relate to loans provided under the European Financial ‌Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM). Ireland has €15.3 billion in EFSM debt outstanding, just under half of the debt due ‌to be repaid to European institutions. Harris said the loans would only be repaid early if it saved money on interest payments. His department said any repayments would take place in 2027 and 2028 and be subject to engagement with relevant European institutions ⁠to finalise ​the process.

"This provides the ⁠NTMA (Ireland's debt office) with greater flexibility in managing the overall debt profile and would involve replacing existing EFSM debt with Irish ⁠sovereign debt," the finance ministry said in a statement. "The NTMA will determine whether individual repayments are beneficial in relation to ​its management of Irish debt. No repayments would be made that would result in a financial disadvantage ⁠to the state."

Ireland repaid the last of its IMF loans ahead of schedule nine years ago. A surge in corporate tax revenue ⁠paid ​by US multinationals has transformed the country's public finances since then, leading to large budget surpluses in each of the last four years that have limited Ireland's borrowing needs.

The country's debt agency also had ⁠a cash and liquid asset balance of €28 billion at the end of September. Ireland's national debt stood at €210 ⁠billion or 63% of modified ⁠gross national income at the end of 2025. The cost of servicing that debt is expected to double from €3.1 billion this year to €6.4 billion in 2030, ‌the finance ministry ‌has estimated.

($1 = 0.8971 euros)