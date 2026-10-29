EU does not foresee energy supply issues, though citizens may struggle to pay bills

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 22:30 IST
EU does not foresee energy supply issues, though citizens may struggle to pay bills

​European Energy Commissioner ​Dan Jorgensen ‌warned on ​Thursday that rising oil and gas ‌prices would leave many EU citizens struggling to pay their bills ‌this winter, though he did ‌not expect supply shortages. With high prices, it does not really matter how ⁠much ​gas ⁠or oil there is available on the ⁠market, he told reporters after participating ​in a meeting of the ⁠bloc's energy ministers held in Brussels.

He ⁠added ​member states have reiterated their commitment to release around ⁠42 million barrels of oil, half ⁠of ⁠which is diesel, in the coming months.

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