QUOTES-Reactions to early resignation of ECB President Christine Lagarde

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 22:21 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to early resignation of ECB President Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde ​will step down early, a move that gives EU leaders ​time to pick her successor before a ‌French presidential ​election that polls show far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is favoured to win.

Here are some reactions from politicians and business. EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

"I would like to express my deep ‌gratitude to Christine Lagarde for her European commitment and for the determined action she has taken at the helm of the European Central Bank, in service of the stability of the euro zone and the prosperity of our Union, during a period marked by numerous crises. "The ‌transition in the leadership of the ECB must now be prepared in an orderly and balanced manner, in coordination with our ‌European partners."

JEAN-PHILIPPE TANGUY, LAWMAKER FOR MARINE LE PEN'S RN PARTY "I saw this coming. Another insult in our direction – lamentable."

ROLAND LESCURE, FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: "Christine Lagarde has been an exceptional President of the ECB; As Europe navigated through crises and difficult times, she brilliantly modernized and strengthened the institution. She played a decisive role in ⁠ensuring ​price stability while steering the ECB toward ⁠the future, addressing the immense challenges of our time."

MARK CARNEY, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER AND FORMER HEAD OF CANADIAN AND ENGLISH CENTRAL BANKS: "I just want to pay ⁠tribute to her many contributions to the global economy, global finance, crisis management. Over the course of the last two decades, I had the pleasure ​of working with her in a variety of roles. She brings intelligence, wisdom, judgment and humanity to these roles. It's ⁠rare to have those combinations, whether she was Minister of Finance in France, head of the IMF, obviously president of the ECB. Certainly the world needs her advice, ⁠and ​hopefully she'll have a role where she can continue to do it."

MARKUS FERBER, A GERMAN MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT "If the impression arises that such a departure is timed around national elections, it damages trust in an institution that must stand above any ⁠domestic political calculation."

MARCEL FRATZSCHER, PRESIDENT OF GERMAN THINK-TANK DIW, "By leaving office early, Christine Lagarde gives European governments and institutions an opportunity ⁠to appoint a successor who will ⁠safeguard European values and protect the ECB's independence."

SIMON DANGOOR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME MACRO INVESTING AT GOLDMAN SACHS "The ECB is now quite well established, the market is familiar with the way it operates. ‌Our view is that institutional ‌behaviour is likely to outlast Lagarde, and be quite similar, whoever ​takes over."

(Compiled by Toby Chopra)

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