EXCLUSIVE-Exxon, Chevron cancel ADIPEC executive trips, sources say

US oil firms ExxonMobil and Chevron have cancelled plans for ‌their executives to travel to the United Arab Emirates' biggest oil show next week, citing security concerns, two sources familiar with the developments told Reuters.

Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods had been due to attend the conference ‌in Abu Dhabi, known as ADIPEC, while Chevron had been due to be represented by its ‌upstream president, Clay Neff, the sources said. Exxon and Chevron declined to comment. ADNOC, the UAE's state energy firm, deferred comment to event organiser DMG. DMG did not immediately comment.

Fears of fresh US attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes by Tehran have ⁠gripped ​the oil markets in ⁠recent days. US President Donald Trump has said he would not launch an attack on Iran before the US midterm election ⁠on November 3, but on Friday he said the US may carry out another military operation against Iran. LATEST CONFERENCE ​TO SEE DISRUPTIONS

There have been no attacks targeting the UAE by Iran since May. The online ⁠programme for the conference still listed other top executives such as BP CEO Meg O'Neill and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

The US ⁠State ​Department last week ordered some diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia, which has been facing near daily attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis this month. US officials have also told Reuters it plans to withdraw ⁠family members from a number of other US missions in the region. ADIPEC is the latest conference to ⁠see disruptions from ⁠the conflict. Earlier this month, several top energy executives were dropped from the schedule of the WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh. The conference went ahead despite deadly ‌attacks on ‌the Saudi capital claimed by the Houthis.