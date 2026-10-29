Putin says Moscow seeks better European ties after call with Norway and Finland leaders
Russia supports any steps aimed at restoring relations with European countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, commenting on his phone call with the leaders of Norway and Finland. Putin said Russia was prepared for a potential war with Europe, though it did not want one, warning that if tensions escalated too far there would be no winners.
He added that Moscow did not want the Baltic Sea to face a situation similar to that in the Strait of Hormuz.