​Russia supports ​any ‌steps aimed at ​restoring relations with European countries, ‌President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, commenting on his phone ‌call with the leaders of Norway ‌and Finland. Putin said Russia was prepared for a potential war ⁠with Europe, ​though ⁠it did not want one, ⁠warning that if tensions escalated too ​far there would be no ⁠winners.

He added that Moscow did ⁠not ​want the Baltic Sea to face a situation ⁠similar to that in the ⁠Strait ⁠of Hormuz.