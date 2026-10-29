Putin says Moscow seeks better European ties after call with Norway and Finland leaders

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 23:33 IST
Putin says Moscow seeks better European ties after call with Norway and Finland leaders

​Russia supports ​any ‌steps aimed at ​restoring relations with European countries, ‌President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, commenting on his phone ‌call with the leaders of Norway ‌and Finland. Putin said Russia was prepared for a potential war ⁠with Europe, ​though ⁠it did not want one, ⁠warning that if tensions escalated too ​far there would be no ⁠winners.

He added that Moscow did ⁠not ​want the Baltic Sea to face a situation ⁠similar to that in the ⁠Strait ⁠of Hormuz.

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