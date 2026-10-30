Amazon projects fourth quarter sales below estimates

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 01:36 IST
Amazon projects fourth quarter sales below estimates

Amazon.com ​projected fourth-quarter revenue largely below ​Wall Street estimates on Thursday, ‌raising concerns ​over muted retail demand over the crucial holiday season as higher household costs amid rising inflation pressure ‌consumer spending.

The company expects revenue of between $240.0 billion and $247.0 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $244.51 billion, according to data compiled by ‌LSEG. Revenue at Amazon Web Services rose 39% to $46 billion in the ‌third quarter ended September, compared with analysts' estimate for a 38.2% increase to $45.61 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. AWS revenue recorded a 37% jump in the second quarter.

The ⁠downbeat fourth-quarter ​outlook signals US ⁠retailers could face pain in the holiday season, as consumers tighten shopping budgets amid higher ⁠gas prices and the rising cost of living. Still, recent industry forecasts predict holiday sales ​will accelerate from last year. The National Retail Federation earlier this month predicted ⁠a 4.2% jump in total US holiday season sales.

While retail sales account for the ⁠majority ​of Amazon's revenue, investor focus has shifted sharply towards its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services in recent years, as the tech giant spends ⁠heavily to build out data centers and compete in the global AI race. At ⁠its ecommerce business, ⁠Amazon has been rolling out faster delivery services globally and expanding to more rural areas in the US to ‌draw more ‌shoppers.

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