Four killed in crash of Italian helicopter on EU mission in Bosnia

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 02:38 IST
Four killed in crash of Italian helicopter on EU mission in Bosnia

​An Italian military helicopter operating with ​the EU peacekeeping mission in ‌Bosnia and ​Herzegovina crashed on Thursday, killing four people and injuring 11 others, Italy's defence ministry said.

Two of those killed were ‌members of the Italian army and two belonged to the Italian Red Cross's Volunteer Military Corps, the ministry said. It added that all 11 injured were receiving treatment and none was ‌in a life-threatening condition. A total of 15 people were on board. "At this ‌moment of immense grief, my thoughts go first and foremost to the families of our fallen, to whom I extend my personal condolences and those of the entire Defence establishment," Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto ⁠said.

ANSA ​news agency reported ⁠the helicopter came down in the village of Gorice in Brcko district. Images carried by local media showed ⁠a military transport helicopter overturned on the ground and shattered into pieces. "There are no words capable ​of easing such a profound loss," Crosetto said.

The aircraft had been deployed as ⁠part of Operation Althea, run by the European Union Force, which oversees the implementation of the Dayton Peace ⁠Agreement. Italy's ​defence ministry said the cause of the crash was under investigation and that inquiries were underway to establish the circumstances of the accident.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ⁠also expressed her condolences, writing on X: "My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all ⁠those who, as ⁠part of the mission to promote peace and stability in the region are experiencing hours of anguish."

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