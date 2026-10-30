US loans 16.75 million barrels of oil from SPR
The Trump administration said on Thursday that oil companies have agreed to borrow 16.75 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as part of a global deal struck in March that aimed to control fuel prices after the US and Israel started the war on Iran. Companies borrowing the oil include Gunvor, Trafigura Trading, and Vitol Inc, the Department of Energy said in a statement. The US had offered the 17 million barrels from the SPR on October 16.
Washington agreed in March to loan 172 million barrels of oil from the SPR as part of a wider deal with about 30 countries in the International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels from reserves around the world.