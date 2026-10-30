US loans 16.75 million barrels of oil from SPR

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 01:37 IST
US loans 16.75 million barrels of oil from SPR

The Trump ​administration said ​on Thursday that oil ‌companies have ​agreed to borrow 16.75 million barrels of oil ‌from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as part of a global deal struck in March ‌that aimed to control fuel prices after ‌the US and Israel started the war on Iran. Companies borrowing the oil include Gunvor, ⁠Trafigura Trading, ​and ⁠Vitol Inc, the Department of Energy said ⁠in a statement. The US had offered the ​17 million barrels from the SPR on ⁠October 16.

Washington agreed in March to loan ⁠172 ​million barrels of oil from the SPR as part of a wider ⁠deal with about 30 countries in the International ⁠Energy ⁠Agency to release 400 million barrels from reserves around the world.

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