Amazon projects fourth quarter sales below estimates

Amazon.com forecast fourth-quarter ​revenue largely below Wall Street estimates ​on Thursday, raising concerns over ‌muted retail ​demand over the crucial holiday season as higher household costs amid rising inflation pressure consumer spending.

Shares of the company ‌fell more than 7% in extended trading. It expects revenue of between $240.0 billion and $247.0 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $244.51 billion, according to data compiled ‌by LSEG.

Revenue at Amazon Web Services rose 39% to $46 billion in the third ‌quarter ended September, compared with analysts' estimate for a 38.2% increase to $45.61 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. AWS revenue recorded a 37% jump in the second quarter. The company also maintained its ⁠annual capital ​spending forecast of about $220 ⁠billion.

The downbeat fourth-quarter outlook signals US retailers could face pain in the holiday season, as consumers tighten shopping ⁠budgets amid higher gas prices and the rising cost of living. Still, recent industry forecasts predict ​holiday sales will accelerate from last year. The National Retail Federation earlier this month ⁠predicted a 4.2% jump in total US holiday season sales.

While retail sales account for the majority ⁠of ​Amazon's revenue, investor focus has shifted sharply towards its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services in recent years, as the tech giant spends heavily to build out ⁠data centers and compete in the global AI race. Amazon's cloud unit saw its fastest growth ⁠in nearly ⁠five years.

At its ecommerce business, Amazon has been rolling out faster delivery services globally and expanding to more rural areas in the US ‌to draw ‌more shoppers.