US agency to vote on new crackdown on Chinese telecom firms
The US Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will vote next month to ban Chinese telecom firms from direct access to US telephone numbers, citing national security concerns.
The FCC said it would vote on November 19 on a proposal to ban IP-enabled service providers including China Mobile , China Telecom, and China Unicom from direct access to US telephone numbers. The FCC is also seeking comment on additional measures to protect US telecommunications networks against foreign adversaries.