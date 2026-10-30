US agency to vote on new crackdown on Chinese telecom firms

​The ​US Federal Communications ‌Commission said ​Thursday it will vote ‌next month to ban Chinese telecom firms from direct access ‌to US telephone numbers, citing ‌national security concerns.

The FCC said it would vote on ⁠November ​19 ⁠on a proposal to ban IP-enabled ⁠service providers including China ​Mobile , China Telecom, and China ⁠Unicom from direct access to ⁠US ​telephone numbers. The FCC is also seeking comment ⁠on additional measures to protect ⁠US telecommunications ⁠networks against foreign adversaries.