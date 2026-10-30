Putin says Moscow seeks better European ties, conflict will produce no winners

Russia supports any ​steps aimed at restoring relations with ​European countries, President Vladimir Putin said ‌late ​on Thursday, adding the outbreak of any conflict would leave a situation with no winners.

Commenting on his phone call ‌this week with the leaders of Norway and Finland, Putin said Russia was prepared for a potential war with Europe, though it did not want one. "We support any steps...we support ‌any actions aimed at restoring full-fledged and complete relations with European countries," Putin told ‌reporters after hosting a summit with African leaders.

"First of all, we are ready, but we want no war with Europe. And if anyone wants it, let them prepare, but right now they have not achieved ⁠their ​goal — to inflict ⁠a strategic defeat on Russia. And if things go too far, there will be no winners at all. ⁠Let no one forget that." Putin said Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr ​Stoere had been right to make the call despite criticism from some European ⁠capitals that the two were breaking ranks by initiating contact with Moscow.

He said Russia wanted no impediments ⁠to ​navigation in the Baltic Sea and added that restricting communication could lead to a situation similar to that in the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the ⁠US-Iranian conflict in February. "Does someone want the same situation in the Baltic as in the ⁠Gulf or the ⁠Strait of Hormuz?" Putin said. "I don't know. We don't want that, but we will respond to any challenge."