One dead in Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles late on Thursday, killing one person, striking buildings and triggering a fire, officials said.
The capital's military administration said one person had been killed in the attack, launched just before 11 p.m. local time. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike on warehouses had caused a fire on the east side of the River Dnipro. In a nearby district, falling debris had damaged a building and caused another fire which had been brought under control.
Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city.