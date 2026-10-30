One dead in Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 03:39 IST
One dead in Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

​Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv ‌with ballistic missiles late on Thursday, killing one person, striking buildings and ‌triggering a fire, officials said.

The capital's ‌military administration said one person had been killed in the attack, launched just before ⁠11 ​p.m. ⁠local time. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike on ⁠warehouses had caused a fire on ​the east side of the River ⁠Dnipro. In a nearby district, falling debris ⁠had ​damaged a building and caused another fire which had been ⁠brought under control.

Reuters witnesses reported explosions in ⁠the ⁠city.

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