WRAPUP 4-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

President Donald Trump's administration filed a revised lawsuit on Thursday ‌seeking ​to block Alaska's election results if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses narrowly and issued more than 40 subpoenas and document requests in its probe, according to a source familiar with the matter. The revised complaint by the US Justice Department cited a New York Times report that Democratic operatives recruited another candidate named Sullivan who could siphon votes from the incumbent. The Justice Department said the effort was ‌intended to mislead voters and help elect Democratic candidate Mary Peltola.

The suit raises the prospect of a messy fight over a contest that could determine US Senate control in next Tuesday's midterm elections. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy also called for a state investigation into the allegations.

“They orchestrated his sham campaign for the purpose of misleading Alaskan voters and getting Peltola elected,” lawyers for the Justice Department wrote in their amended complaint. Peltola’s former campaign manager, Elisa Rios, who was fired in August, told the Times ‌that Peltola was aware of the effort.

Peltola's campaign, which did not immediately respond to the amended complaint. Reuters has not independently verified the Times report. The Times reported on Wednesday that Peltola aides worked with campaign lawyers and staff at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee ‌to recruit two candidates who could siphon votes from the incumbent Republican Sullivan, including a retired teacher named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., who is on the ballot without a party affiliation.

The DSCC also denied involvement and accused Republicans of propping up candidates of their own in other races. TRUMP HAD PUSHED THE CASE

Trump, who for years has sowed doubts about the fairness of US elections, had pushed the Justice Department to bring the Alaska case even before the Times report, seeking to preemptively block Alaska from certifying Peltola, a former congresswoman, if she were to win the election. Trump told reporters earlier on Thursday: "It's hard to believe that she could even be allowed to ⁠run. Frankly, I ​don't know how you can allow somebody like that to run. It's ⁠so unfair.”

Jessica Levinson, a professor who specializes in election law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said that as long as Daniel J. Sullivan, the challenger to the incumbent, didn’t conceal financial support, his campaign likely didn’t break any laws and political parties are allowed to mislead the public. Policing such behavior would open the door ⁠to the government investigating why candidates choose to run and why voters support them, she said. "To the extent that people are uncomfortable with two Sullivans, I would offer you're probably going to be uncomfortable with a really high level of government intrusion into our elections as well."

ELECTION DAY NEARS As campaigning enters its ​final few days, the White House has shelved plans for Trump to appear on Saturday in Kansas, the site of an unexpectedly competitive Senate campaign, a Republican campaign official said.

"I don't feel like I have to go to Kansas," Trump told reporters. Instead, ⁠the president will participate in more than 20 virtual campaign appearances before Tuesday, a White House official said.

"These events give him the opportunity to highlight his accomplishments and expand his reach across the country," the official said. Trump held a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday, his second visit in two weeks to a state where opinion polls ⁠show ​an unexpectedly close Senate race between Republican Darline Graham and Democrat Annie Andrews.

Speaking about the hotly contested Michigan Senate race, where progressive Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed holds a small lead in most polls over Republican Mike Rogers, Trump continued his identity-based attacks on El-Sayed, a Muslim, by saying at the rally that "if you're Black or if you're Jewish, and if you vote for Abdul, you're crazy." With control of the Senate at stake, both parties are deploying their biggest names in the closing days of the campaign, with Trump stumping for Republicans ⁠and former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigning for Democrats in competitive races.

Harris stumped in Macon, Georgia, at a get-out-the-vote effort. Democrats are aiming to reelect Senator Jon Ossoff, who leads in polling, and hope that Keisha Lance Bottoms, locked ⁠in a tight race, can become the first woman elected as governor ⁠in the state. Trump’s approval rating stood at 32% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday, near a record low, as Americans sour on the high cost of living and the war with Iran.

Some 43.6 million Americans had already voted as of Thursday morning, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. A total of 45.9 million voted early in the 2022 midterms.