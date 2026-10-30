Motor racing-Perez says Cadillac deal will be his last Formula One contract

Sergio Perez said on Thursday that ​his newly announced contract extension with Cadillac will ​be his last in Formula One, as ‌the ​Mexican prepares to mark his 300th Grand Prix start in front of his home fans this weekend.

The 36-year-old, who returned to the sport this season after a ‌year away following his departure from Red Bull at the end of 2024, said his children were the main reason behind his decision to limit his career to three more years. "I love this and it is my passion, and I ‌could easily stay another 10 years because I really enjoy what I do," Perez told reporters.

"But I am ‌also getting to an age where my children, who are the most important thing, will be at important stages of their lives and I want to spend much more time with them. I am clear that these last three years will be my last contract." Rather than ⁠pursue a ​seat that could offer more ⁠immediate success, Perez said the chance to help build a team from the ground up was the most compelling challenge of his final ⁠years in the sport.

"There is nothing more motivating at this moment than creating something new with such an important brand as ​Cadillac," he said. The American team have struggled in their debut season, sitting last in the constructors' standings without ⁠a point after 18 rounds.

Perez said he was eager to help transform the team over the coming months but less optimistic about its chances ⁠of ​scoring a first point at his home race, saying they "need a miracle". Despite Cadillac's struggles, the Mexican remains a huge draw in his country. On Wednesday, an estimated 100,000 fans turned out for a show run in Mexico ⁠City's Paseo de la Reforma, while thousands more are expected to fill the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with noise and ⁠colour this weekend.

"It's crazy ⁠to make it to 300 (races), but also that it happens in Mexico," Perez said. "When you look at the results, we are the last team, but the hype here is ‌like when I ‌was fighting for victories."