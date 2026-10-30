Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 12:37 IST
Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

​Qatari mediators returned ​to Tehran on Friday ‌as part ​of efforts to reach a deal between the US and Iran, an ‌official briefed on the talks told Reuters.

The mediation talks have been coordinated with the US, the official said. Qatar presented ‌a draft peace plan to Iran on Sunday, according to ‌an official briefed on negotiations. But a senior Iranian official dismissed the proposals as unacceptable and said Tehran would maintain its nuclear ⁠position.

Washington ​wants nuclear ⁠issues included from the start of negotiations. Tehran demands that the US ⁠first end its port blockade and lift oil export sanctions. Iran's ​Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that Tehran remained ⁠in close contact with intermediaries to review ideas that could ensure ⁠the ​implementation of its own seven-day proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

On Thursday, President ⁠Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance's outreach to Iran concerned ⁠medical ⁠supplies, following US media reports linking it to efforts to revive peace talks.

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