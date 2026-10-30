Global Commodity Shock: World Bank Warns of Rising Food, Fuel Prices and Economic Turmoil

The World Bank Group, through its Prospects Group within the Development Economics Vice Presidency, has warned that rising commodity prices could threaten global economic stability, increase inflation and place millions of vulnerable households under financial pressure. Its October 2026 Commodity Markets Outlook projects a 23 percent increase in global commodity prices in 2026, driven by geopolitical conflicts, energy shortages, disrupted trade routes and extreme weather. Although prices are expected to decline 7 percent in 2027, the report warns that uncertainty around the Middle East conflict, Black Sea shipping disruptions, and a potentially strong El Niño could make essential goods more expensive and slow economic recovery, particularly in developing countries.

Global Energy Crisis Threatens Economic Recovery

Energy markets are experiencing some of their most serious disruptions in recent years as conflict in the Middle East affects oil production, transportation and international supply chains. The World Bank estimates global oil production will decline by 5.5 million barrels per day in 2026, about 5.2 percent of total output.

Brent crude oil prices are projected to average $91 per barrel in 2026, compared with $69 in 2025, before falling to $79 in 2027. However, further damage to energy infrastructure or shipping restrictions could push prices higher.

For businesses, expensive oil means rising transportation, manufacturing and distribution costs. Traders face higher freight charges, while consumers pay more for fuel, food and everyday products. Governments must also manage growing pressure on public finances, particularly where fuel subsidies are already expensive.

Global oil demand is expected to decline by 2.5 percent in 2026 as high prices weaken consumption and electric vehicles gain popularity. Meanwhile, European natural gas prices are forecast to increase by approximately 58 percent, encouraging some countries to depend more heavily on coal and alternative energy sources.

Rising Food and Fertilizer Prices Put Millions at Risk

Agricultural markets face increasing pressure from expensive energy, disrupted shipping and unpredictable weather. Global food commodity prices are expected to rise by 10 percent in 2026 and another 7 percent in 2027.

Disruptions affecting Black Sea trade have created uncertainty around grain and oilseed shipments. At the same time, El Niño could damage agricultural production in parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America through droughts, floods and changing rainfall patterns.

Rice, wheat, palm oil, soybeans, coffee and cocoa are among the commodities exposed to supply risks. Even where global food supplies remain adequate, transportation problems and regional shortages could increase prices in countries that depend heavily on imports.

Fertilizer prices are projected to rise by 14 percent in 2026 because of higher energy costs and supply constraints. This creates additional difficulties for farmers, who may reduce fertilizer use to control expenses. Lower fertilizer application could weaken crop productivity and create further pressure on food supplies.

For consumers, rising food prices reduce purchasing power, particularly among low-income households. For policymakers, the challenge is to protect vulnerable communities without creating unsustainable subsidy burdens or restricting international trade.

Metals Boom Signals Changing Global Industrial Demand

While energy and agriculture face supply disruptions, industrial metals are benefiting from growing investment in new technologies and infrastructure.

The World Bank forecasts a 25 percent increase in its metals and minerals price index in 2026, supported by strong demand for copper, aluminum and other materials used in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, electricity networks, artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers.

Mining constraints and limited processing capacity are making it difficult for producers to respond quickly to increasing demand. Higher metal prices could therefore raise construction and manufacturing costs, affecting businesses involved in infrastructure, electronics and clean energy projects.

However, demand is not rising equally across all metals. Weakness in China's construction sector continues to affect iron ore consumption, showing how changing economic conditions can produce different outcomes across commodity markets.

Precious metals are also attracting investors seeking protection against geopolitical and financial uncertainty. Their price index is projected to increase by approximately 40 percent in 2026 before declining by 8 percent in 2027.

Developing Countries Face a Difficult Policy Test

The report highlights how commodity market shocks increasingly spread between sectors. Its analysis indicates that approximately one-third of commodity price volatility comes from developments in other commodity markets, meaning an energy crisis can quickly affect food, fertilizers, metals and manufacturing.

Developing economies face particular risks because many depend on imported fuel, food or industrial materials. Rising import bills can weaken currencies, increase inflation and reduce government resources available for healthcare, education and infrastructure.

For traders, unstable prices make purchasing and inventory decisions more difficult. Consumers face higher living costs, while businesses struggle to protect profit margins without passing additional expenses to customers.

The World Bank emphasizes the importance of diversified supply chains, stronger agricultural productivity, targeted assistance for vulnerable households and improved monitoring of commodity markets.

The broader message is that governments cannot treat energy, food and industrial markets as separate challenges. Their growing connections mean that disruptions in one sector can quickly spread throughout the economy. Building resilient supply systems, maintaining open trade and protecting vulnerable populations will be essential to limiting the damage from future commodity price shocks.