Africa's Urban Revolution: Why Infrastructure, Jobs and Smarter Planning Will Decide Its Future

The World Bank Group, working with research partners including the European Commission's Joint Research Centre and the African School of Economics–Zanzibar's Africa Urban Lab, has warned that Sub-Saharan Africa's rapidly growing cities could face a deepening employment and infrastructure crisis unless governments introduce major economic reforms. Its 2026 report, Sub-Saharan Africa's Urban Awakening: Catalyzing Economic Growth and Job Creation, highlights a historic opportunity to transform urban expansion into economic prosperity. However, inadequate infrastructure, limited industrial development, weak urban planning and insufficient public financing threaten to leave millions of people trapped in informal employment and poverty.

Africa's urban population is projected to reach approximately 1.7 billion by 2050, adding 748 million urban residents between 2025 and 2050. The region must create around 15 million jobs annually to accommodate its expanding workforce. Yet decades of urbanization have failed to generate the economic transformation experienced in many Asian economies. With average GDP per capita remaining around $4,400 in purchasing-power-adjusted terms, the challenge is no longer simply accommodating growing populations but ensuring that cities create productive jobs, support businesses and improve living standards.

Africa's Growing Cities Are Struggling to Create Enough Jobs

The report identifies a major gap between rapid urban population growth and economic opportunity. Services account for approximately 68.5% of urban employment, while manufacturing and construction represent only around 15.5%. Many workers depend on informal trading, small businesses and low-paying service activities rather than stable industrial employment.

Unlike cities that have developed around manufacturing, technology and modern services, many African urban centers lack the infrastructure needed to attract large-scale investment. Unreliable electricity, expensive transport, poor roads and limited access to commercial land increase business costs and discourage companies from expanding.

Economic opportunities also vary considerably between cities. Research covering 13 African countries shows that residents of capital cities have real expenditure per adult approximately 41.3% higher than comparable rural households after accounting for education. The advantage falls to 17.4% in major noncapital cities and 8.3% in average-sized cities. Smaller towns perform particularly poorly, highlighting the uneven benefits of urbanization.

Better Roads, Housing and Business Districts Could Unlock Economic Growth

The World Bank argues that African governments must move beyond scattered infrastructure projects and focus on developing connected economic centers where businesses, workers and consumers can interact efficiently.

Investment in reliable electricity, public transport, commercial spaces and affordable housing could help businesses expand while allowing workers to reach better employment opportunities. Concentrating infrastructure in strategically important areas would also encourage companies to share suppliers, attract skilled employees and reduce operating costs.

Such improvements could benefit traders through lower transportation expenses, more reliable supply chains and easier access to customers. Consumers could gain from improved product availability, competitive prices and better services.

The report also highlights the importance of private investment and public-private partnerships. However, successful partnerships require clear regulations, effective public oversight and policies that ensure infrastructure development benefits poorer communities rather than concentrating opportunities in wealthy neighborhoods.

Unplanned Urban Expansion Threatens Africa's Economic Future

Africa's urban growth is creating enormous pressure on land, housing and public services. The physical area occupied by cities is projected to expand by approximately 90% between 2025 and 2050.

Much of this expansion is expected on city outskirts, where informal settlements often develop before roads, drainage systems and essential services are established. This creates long-term problems, including traffic congestion, expensive infrastructure upgrades, inadequate sanitation and greater exposure to flooding.

The researchers recommend planning major road networks and protecting land for infrastructure before new neighborhoods are built. Governments should also simplify land subdivision procedures and improve coordination between housing development and transport investment.

Experiences from Somalia, Somaliland and Ethiopia demonstrate how early planning can help establish better-connected urban neighborhoods. These measures could reduce future infrastructure costs, improve access to employment and support more environmentally sustainable development.

Smaller Towns and Stronger Local Governments Hold the Key to Prosperity

The report emphasizes that economic development cannot depend exclusively on capital cities. Sub-Saharan Africa contains approximately 15,162 towns, many of which remain closely connected to agriculture and informal trade.

Smaller settlements located near transport corridors, agricultural production areas and international borders could become important centers for manufacturing, food processing, logistics and regional commerce. The Lobito Corridor, connecting Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, illustrates the potential of transport infrastructure to strengthen economic activity across multiple locations.

Financing remains a major obstacle. Annual urban infrastructure investment needs could amount to approximately 1.8% to 6.4% of regional GDP during 2020–2050. The World Bank recommends stronger property taxation, better land-based financing systems, predictable government transfers and improved municipal financial management.

For policymakers, the central message is that urban population growth alone cannot guarantee prosperity. Governments must connect infrastructure investment with job creation, industrial development, efficient land management and accountable institutions.

For businesses and traders, better-connected cities could reduce costs and create new markets. For consumers, successful reforms could improve housing, transport, employment and access to essential services.

Ultimately, Africa's urban future will depend on whether governments can transform expanding cities from centers of population growth into engines of productivity, opportunity and sustainable economic development.