The New Supply Chain Divide: Why Data Is Becoming a Weapon of Industrial Resilience

Global supply chains are entering a period in which competitive advantage depends increasingly on how effectively economies use data to withstand disruptions and protect their positions in international production networks. As industrial systems become more interconnected, access to digital technology alone is proving insufficient to explain which economies can maintain stable production relationships and which risk losing ground in the global division of labor.

A new study titled "Data-Enabled Production and the Resilience of Global Production Networks: Evidence from the Industry 5.0 Era," published in the journal Sustainability, examines this relationship across 57 countries. Conducted by Haiting Wu, Hanzun Li, Wenjuan Wang and Jianhua Dai of the China University of Political Science and Law, the research investigates how productive data use relates to the stability and structural security of international manufacturing networks.

Developed economies demonstrate stronger associations between data-enabled production and operational stability, while developing economies show greater potential to strengthen their structural positions within global production networks. The research also identifies trade efficiency and technological participation as two pathways through which data may contribute to industrial resilience.

Beyond efficiency: Why global production networks need a new definition of resilience

International production networks have historically relied on geographically dispersed manufacturing, specialized suppliers and interconnected trade relationships to improve efficiency. However, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how disruptions affecting transportation, intermediate inputs or individual production locations could quickly spread across industries and national borders.

Geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts have reinforced concerns about the vulnerability of such arrangements. Production systems must increasingly demonstrate not only their ability to operate efficiently under normal circumstances but also their capacity to adjust when external conditions change.

Against this background, the transition from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0 represents a broader reconsideration of industrial performance. While Industry 4.0 emphasized automation, connectivity and productivity, Industry 5.0 incorporates resilience, sustainability and human-centered production into the assessment of technological progress.

The researchers argue that conventional approaches to supply-chain resilience have concentrated heavily on individual firms and their ability to recover from disruptions. Such assessments overlook an equally important concern: whether countries and industries can preserve their relative positions within international production networks as economic conditions evolve.

To address this distinction, the study separates resilience into two dimensions. Dynamic stability concerns fluctuations in participation in global value chains, while static safety measures the structural distance between an economy's participation and that of leading production-network participants.

An economy may recover relatively quickly from temporary disruptions while gradually losing its position in international production. Conversely, another may retain established production relationships despite experiencing substantial short-term adjustment difficulties. Examining these outcomes separately offers a more comprehensive understanding of industrial resilience.

The research also distinguishes data-enabled production from digitalization in its conventional sense. Rather than measuring technology adoption alone, it assesses how data resources are transformed into economically usable inputs and integrated into sectoral production activities.

Using information from the International Telecommunication Union, World Bank, UNCTAD and OECD, the researchers constructed a cross-country, cross-industry dataset covering 2016–2020. Their analysis combined fixed-effects estimation, instrumental-variable techniques, robustness checks and examinations of potential transmission mechanisms.

Two routes to resilience: Faster trade and stronger technological capabilities

The central empirical finding establishes a statistically significant association between data-enabled production and both dimensions of global production-network resilience. In the preferred statistical models, a 1% increase in data-enabled production corresponds to approximately a 0.121% reduction in the instability indicator and a 0.0648% reduction in the structural safety-distance indicator.

Because both indicators are constructed so that lower values represent stronger resilience, these findings suggest that productive data integration is associated with more stable international production participation and narrower structural gaps.

The first potential pathway operates through trade efficiency. International manufacturing depends on the timely movement of components, intermediate goods and production-related information across borders. Delays at one production stage can disrupt subsequent activities, increasing uncertainty throughout interconnected supply networks.

The researchers find that greater data-enabled production is associated with shorter international trade times, while longer trade times correspond to greater instability in global production networks. Statistical mediation analysis identifies a significant indirect association through trade time, supporting the proposed relationship between data use, coordination efficiency and production stability.

Better information transmission, digital documentation, logistics monitoring and communication among production participants may therefore help economies adjust production activities more effectively. The findings support the relevance of these coordination mechanisms without demonstrating that data integration directly prevents disruptions.

A second pathway connects data-enabled production with technological participation. The study identifies a positive relationship between productive data use and innovation output, measured through invention patent applications. Greater innovation activity is subsequently associated with smaller structural participation gaps within global production networks.

This relationship suggests that data may support longer-term resilience by contributing to research, technological learning and the ability to undertake increasingly sophisticated production activities. Unlike immediate improvements in trade coordination, technological capability development depends on the accumulation of knowledge, innovation and human capital.

The distinction introduces an important consideration for industrial strategy. Economies seeking stronger production networks must address immediate coordination challenges while developing capabilities that support sustained participation as international technological requirements evolve.

A development divide: Why data benefits differ across economies and industries

The study's most consequential finding for developing economies concerns the uneven relationship between data-enabled production and resilience. Although the overall results indicate positive associations, their strength and statistical significance differ considerably across economic development levels.

For developed economies, greater data-enabled production is significantly associated with improved dynamic stability. The corresponding relationship for developing economies is not statistically significant, indicating insufficient evidence that productive data use is associated with lower production-network volatility in that group.

The researchers suggest that advanced economies may possess more mature digital infrastructure, stronger information-processing capabilities and established coordination mechanisms. These conditions could help explain why data integration is more closely associated with stable production-network participation.

A different pattern emerges for static safety. The estimated association between data-enabled production and narrower structural participation gaps is stronger in developing economies, with a coefficient of −0.1610 compared with −0.0613 for developed economies.

These findings suggest that developing countries may have greater scope to strengthen their positions within international production networks through improved data utilization. Where technological capabilities and production relationships remain less established, data-enabled coordination and innovation may be particularly relevant to structural participation.

Sectoral differences reinforce the importance of tailoring digital transformation strategies. The researchers find stronger estimated associations between data-enabled production and both resilience dimensions in lower-technology industries than in higher-technology sectors.

In lower-technology sectors, productive data use is significantly associated with greater dynamic stability and static safety. Higher-technology sectors also exhibit a significant relationship with static safety, but the estimated association with dynamic stability is not statistically significant.

The researchers suggest that lower-technology industries may have greater room to improve data integration and production coordination, while advanced sectors may already possess relatively mature digital capabilities.

For developing-country policymakers, these differences challenge uniform approaches to industrial digitalization. The findings support considering accessible digital tools, practical data-analysis capabilities and stronger technological learning alongside investments in advanced production technologies.

Industrial policy after Industry 4.0: Turning data access into lasting competitiveness

The research places data capabilities within a broader industrial-policy agenda that extends beyond immediate productivity improvements. Its findings indicate that digital infrastructure must be connected to productive activities, organizational capabilities and technological upgrading before it can be meaningfully associated with stronger network resilience.

For governments, the researchers recommend improving digital infrastructure, interoperable data standards, workforce skills and access to technological services. They also emphasize research collaboration and technology diffusion, particularly where firms and economies face constraints in developing advanced production capabilities.

Businesses face complementary priorities. Short-term applications include information sharing with suppliers, monitoring international logistics, identifying disruptions and adjusting production schedules. Longer-term strategies involve sustained investment in analytics, research and technological learning to support adaptability and continued participation in international production.

International development agencies may also find the distinction between operational stability and structural participation relevant when supporting industrial modernization. The evidence suggests that resilience strategies should reflect existing technological capabilities, sectoral characteristics and institutional conditions rather than assume identical outcomes across economies.

Data governance introduces another consideration. Greater information sharing among production participants may improve coordination, but such arrangements must also safeguard commercial interests and data security. The researchers therefore recommend balancing cooperation with appropriate protections.

The study's findings nevertheless require careful interpretation. Its empirical analysis covers 2016–2020 and does not capture the full evolution of subsequent supply-chain restructuring or more recent geopolitical disruptions. Its indicators also measure selected dimensions of resilience rather than every aspect of recovery, adaptability or technological upgrading.

Although the researchers employ instrumental variables and multiple robustness tests, they acknowledge that the identifying assumptions cannot be conclusively verified. The observed relationships therefore provide evidence of association rather than definitive proof of causation.

Future investigations could extend the analysis to more recent years, incorporate firm-level and supply-chain evidence, and examine how particular data applications influence production adjustment and technological upgrading.

The broader conclusion is that industrial resilience cannot be reduced to connectivity, automation or the speed of recovery from isolated disruptions. It also depends on whether countries and industries can sustain meaningful participation in international production as technologies, trade relationships and competitive conditions change.