China conducts combat readiness patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea
China's military said on Friday its naval and air forces conducted readiness patrols in the sea and airspace of the Scarborough Shoal and its surrounding areas in the disputed South China Sea, according to a military statement. "This is a necessary countermeasure in response to the Philippines' rights-violation and provocative acts," the Chinese military said.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.