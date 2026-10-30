China conducts combat readiness patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

China's ​military ‌said on Friday ​its naval and ‌air forces conducted readiness patrols in the sea and ‌airspace of the Scarborough ‌Shoal and its surrounding areas in the disputed ⁠South ​China ⁠Sea, according to a military statement. "This ⁠is a necessary ​countermeasure in response to ⁠the Philippines' rights-violation and provocative ⁠acts," ​the Chinese military said.

The Philippine embassy in ⁠Beijing did not immediately respond ⁠to ⁠a request for comment.