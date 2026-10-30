AstraZeneca launches $1.5 billion annual savings plan to invest in drug pipeline
AstraZeneca on Friday launched an unexpected restructuring drive aimed at investing in its new drug pipeline, hoping that annual savings of about $1.5 billion from the plan will keep the drugmaker on track to achieve its long-term ambitions.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker did not detail whether the plan would involve job cuts but said it expects the programme to result in one-time restructuring charges of up to $2 billion and be largely completed by the end of 2029. AstraZeneca has been stepping up investments across therapy areas as long-time CEO Pascal Soriot seeks to reassure investors that recent trial setbacks have not undermined the company's target of generating $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030 from about 20 expected new drug launches.
AstraZeneca reported $34.36 billion in operating expenses last year. Still, the stock has fallen around 5% in 2026 as of Thursday.
"With multiple potential blockbuster assets in late-stage development and transformative technologies scaling rapidly, we are on track to deliver our 2030 ambition and to sustain growth through the next decade," Soriot said in a statement. ASTRAZENECA FACING PIPELINE PRESSURES
Drugmakers globally are facing rising scrutiny over their research and pipeline engines, with valuations increasingly dependent on delivering successful late-stage trial outcomes rather than on established blockbuster medicines that will lose patent protections. Concerns over AstraZeneca's pipeline had intensified following setbacks for camizestrant and Wainua, though investors broadly have been confident that the drugmaker's scale and depth of late-stage assets leave it well positioned to weather individual drug failures.
A Citeline report in January showed AstraZeneca leading in new drug development programmes and with the most Phase III or late-stage trial assets among the 10 top drugmakers globally. The company has more than 180 projects in its pipeline, it said on Friday. The restructuring plan was announced alongside third-quarter results, which surpassed analyst expectations for sales and profit and prompted the company to maintain its outlook for 2026.
British rival GSK in July also laid out a cost-savings plan to fund drug development and prepare for looming patent losses. ($1 = 0.7481 pounds)