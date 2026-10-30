Sailing-Holder Caudrelier says new complex boat adds unknown to Route du Rhum

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 13:30 IST
Sailing-Holder Caudrelier says new complex boat adds unknown to Route du Rhum

Reigning champion Charles Caudrelier will defend his Route du Rhum ​title starting on Sunday in a new boat he ​describes as so complex that he is heading "into ‌the ​unknown".

The race starts at 1302 local time (1202 GMT) from Saint-Malo, in northwestern France, for the transatlantic crossing to Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe. Caudrelier, 52, won the 2022 edition on his first attempt at ‌the helm of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild Gitana 17, setting a record of 6 days, 9 hours, 47 minutes and 25 seconds.

"I was in a state of grace, the boat was very high-performing," he told Reuters, recalling the win. "I achieved my dream, and that ‌of a whole team, to win with this boat." He called the race, first held in 1978 and now in its 13th ‌edition, the finest event in offshore sailing.

"It’s a legendary race with a soul and a history," he said. "It’s the race that made me dream and gave solo offshore racing in France its prestige." This time, his goals are different.

'NOT THE OBVIOUS FAVOURITE' Caudrelier, a two-time winner of The Ocean Race, is racing Gitana 18, the ⁠newest boat ​in the Ultim class. The 32-metre (105-foot) ⁠multihull, 23 metres (75 feet) wide, was launched in February after more than two years of construction.

The French sailor praised the design, which was created by the ⁠Quistrebert brothers. "It’s crazy, it’s magnificent," he said. He stressed that the boat is built to fly as often as possible, and that its technology is highly ​advanced.

"It’s a big challenge because the boat is very different from anything that exists, full of innovations," he said. "It’s ultra-complex ⁠and ultra-innovative, so we have to be patient." Caudrelier said the team is still learning the boat and expects to find problems and flaws that need fixing. He ⁠estimated ​that two or three years of development remain, and said the boat will not even be running at 70-80% of its capacity during the Route du Rhum.

"I'm not the obvious favourite, since they’ve sailed much more than me over the past three years," ⁠he said, referring to his competitors. "We’re heading a bit into the unknown." Seven other skippers will compete in the Ultim class, including ⁠Tom Laperche (SVR-Lazartigue), who won the Transat ⁠Cafe L’Or last year, Thomas Coville (Sodebo Ultim 3), the current holder of the Jules Verne Trophy, and Armel Le Cleac'h (Maxi Banque Populaire XI), winner of the 2023 Transat Jacques Vabre.

The Ultim class will ‌also have its ‌first female skipper, Alexia Barrier, who will sail Idec Sport-CIC.

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Supply Chain Divide: Why Data Is Becoming a Weapon of Industrial Resilience

The Climate Adaptation Trap: Why Farmers Struggle to Invest in Water-Saving Technologies

Global Commodity Shock: World Bank Warns of Rising Food, Fuel Prices and Economic Turmoil

Africa's Urban Revolution: Why Infrastructure, Jobs and Smarter Planning Will Decide Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026