Russia says 19-year-old killed in drone attack in Bryansk region
A 19-year-old man was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on a civilian house in Russia's Bryansk region, the governor, Yegor Kovalchuk, said on Telegram on Friday.
A 19-year-old man was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on a civilian house in Russia's Bryansk region, the governor, Yegor Kovalchuk, said on Telegram on Friday.
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