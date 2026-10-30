Germany's Merz to relay Asian partners' protectionism concerns to Brussels
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he would raise concerns he heard from key Asian trading partners about the EU's "Made in Europe" initiatives with partners in Brussels. "There is a fear that we might be facing a new wave of European protectionism - that we are closing ourselves off from other nations," said Merz in South Korea, the last stop on his week-long tour that also included visits to Japan and Singapore.
"I take these concerns very seriously. I will carry them back not just to Berlin, but also to Brussels, and I will certainly raise the fact that these concerns were expressed to me quite forcefully here," he added.