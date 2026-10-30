Motorcycling-Martin cuts Sepang practice short to aid recovery from wrist fracture

Spaniard Jorge Martin did ​not complete Friday's practice ​session at the Malaysian ‌Grand Prix ​in order to focus on recovering from a wrist fracture ahead of ‌the race weekend, Aprilia said. The reigning MotoGP champion completed 12 laps in the opening session and finished within two seconds ‌of the fastest lap, set by championship rival Marc ‌Marquez.

Martin was subsequently declared fit to continue competing at Sepang, with Aprilia saying the Spaniard would spend additional time on recovery. "In agreement with ⁠MotoGP ​Medical Director Dr. ⁠Angel Charte, it has been decided that Jorge Martin will not ⁠complete the Practice session, allowing him extra time to recover ahead ​of the remainder of the weekend," Aprilia said in ⁠a statement.

The 28-year-old was cleared to ride on Thursday after passing a ⁠medical ​examination on the right wrist he fractured in a sprint-race crash at Phillip Island in Australia last ⁠weekend. The Australian Grand Prix was subsequently cancelled due to poor visibility ⁠and heavy ⁠rain, leaving Martin 10 points behind Marquez in the championship standings with four rounds remaining.